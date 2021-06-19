Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Q2 by 946.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after acquiring an additional 702,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,926,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 44.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after buying an additional 184,828 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,030,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,644 shares of company stock worth $3,514,943 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE QTWO opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.51. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.