QASH Price Tops $0.0664 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $23.26 million and approximately $644,480.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.00 or 0.00725256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00083608 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

