Qbao Market Capitalization Reaches $481,879.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Qbao has a total market cap of $481,879.00 and approximately $6,569.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qbao has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

