Quark (QRK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $725.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $725.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,725,270 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.