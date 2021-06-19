QuarkChain (QKC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $92.20 million and $2.69 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00727271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083452 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars.

