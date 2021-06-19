Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $490.17

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 490.17 ($6.40) and traded as low as GBX 480.70 ($6.28). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 485 ($6.34), with a volume of 12,105 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 490.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of £234.39 million and a PE ratio of 49.49.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

