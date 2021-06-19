Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.91

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as low as C$1.65. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 27,971 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QST. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market cap of C$46.05 million and a P/E ratio of -11.13.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

