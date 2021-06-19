QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) Head to Head Review

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spindle and QuinStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.97 $18.10 million $0.34 53.09

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spindle and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.04%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Spindle.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet 3.98% 7.91% 5.31%

Volatility & Risk

Spindle has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Spindle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

