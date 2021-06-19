Quiztok Achieves Market Cap of $8.96 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $486,745.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 178.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,459,939 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.