QunQun Trading Up 21.6% This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $810,481.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00724461 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00083121 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

