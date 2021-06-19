Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.79

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $5.91. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 1,325 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.36%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

