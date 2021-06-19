Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $41,775.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00058884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00137157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00181915 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00860811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,831.72 or 0.99627158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

