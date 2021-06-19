Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RMBS opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

