Rarible Hits One Day Volume of $3.60 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $38.62 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.20 or 0.00025417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00059681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00738603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00083796 BTC.

Rarible is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,198,540 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

