Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $10,205.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.53 or 0.00864669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,876.35 or 0.99897823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

