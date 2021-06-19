Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.67 million and $4,681.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00056877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00136828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00179410 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.24 or 1.00226129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

