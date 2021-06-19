Ravencoin Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,954.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $33,954.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,814.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,198.23 or 0.06137893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.32 or 0.01567307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00432199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00144161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.80 or 0.00775674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00437769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00358107 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,003,695,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

