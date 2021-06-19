Raze Network (RAZE) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $521,981.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00140649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00183446 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,685.15 or 1.00025659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.54 or 0.00853640 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,975,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

