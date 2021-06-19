Receive Access Ecosystem Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and $7,398.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00211682 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001971 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00627666 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

