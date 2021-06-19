RED Trading Down 18.9% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, RED has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $683,472.43 and approximately $13,148.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00429753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

