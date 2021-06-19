Redd Tops One Day Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,662.58 or 0.99997087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00033438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00072235 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.