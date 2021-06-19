Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.65 Million

Analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce $454.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $459.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.13 million. Redfin reported sales of $213.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,246 shares of company stock worth $13,256,748 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after purchasing an additional 150,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,485.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.25. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

