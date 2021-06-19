RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $592,112.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $96.39 million and approximately $592,112.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00360820 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00145716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00221696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004459 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

