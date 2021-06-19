Refereum (RFR) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and $41,437.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Refereum has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00726018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00083391 BTC.

Refereum is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

