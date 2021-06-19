Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.67. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

