Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $32,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $537.92 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

