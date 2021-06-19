RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01. RenaissanceRe posted earnings of $4.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $18.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

RNR stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.73. The stock had a trading volume of 889,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after buying an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,466,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after buying an additional 146,453 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

