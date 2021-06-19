renBTC Reaches Market Cap of $379.88 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $35,789.55 or 0.99544713 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $379.88 million and $21.89 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00059570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00738554 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083500 BTC.

renBTC Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,614 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

