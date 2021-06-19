renBTC (RENBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $8.47 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One renBTC coin can now be bought for $35,379.73 or 1.00040153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $380.55 million and $8.47 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00057108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00024505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.89 or 0.00720733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00083426 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,756 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

