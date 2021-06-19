Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $222,993.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $307,063.41 and $222,993.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00137602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00183197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,517.98 or 0.99943711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.43 or 0.00851004 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 972,887,085 coins and its circulating supply is 421,196,258 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renewable Electronic Energy Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Renewable Electronic Energy Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.