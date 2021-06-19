REPO Price Hits $0.0647 on Major Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $87,673.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00136934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00179998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,426.73 or 1.00173057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002891 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

