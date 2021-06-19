REPO (REPO) One Day Volume Hits $92,924.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. REPO has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $92,924.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00145807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00182062 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.52 or 0.00866468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.02 or 0.99787988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

