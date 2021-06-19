Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.19% of Resideo Technologies worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,154 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after acquiring an additional 225,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 287,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NYSE:REZI opened at $28.41 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.