ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $237.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.33. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.