Reviewing Cogent Biosciences (COGT) and The Competition

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ: COGT) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cogent Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million -$74.81 million -0.58 Cogent Biosciences Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.28

Cogent Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Cogent Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences -264.14% -216.51% -83.04% Cogent Biosciences Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cogent Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cogent Biosciences Competitors 4623 17663 38865 768 2.58

Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.78%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.08%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cogent Biosciences beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of CGT9486 and CGT0206 inhibitors. The company was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Cogent Biosciences, Inc. in October 2020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

