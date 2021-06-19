Reviewing Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) and Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) and Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Exagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Exagen and Vyant Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $41.97 million 6.30 -$16.69 million ($1.32) -11.84 Vyant Bio $5.75 million 19.21 -$8.00 million N/A N/A

Vyant Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exagen.

Risk and Volatility

Exagen has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vyant Bio has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exagen and Vyant Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vyant Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exagen currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.15%. Given Exagen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exagen is more favorable than Vyant Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and Vyant Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -40.33% -29.42% -18.42% Vyant Bio -230.73% -45.12% -34.34%

Summary

Exagen beats Vyant Bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute and the AHN Autoimmunity Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc. operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening. The company, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. vivoPharm specializes in conducting studies to guide drug development, starting from compound libraries and ending with a set of in vitro and in vivo data and reports, as needed for investigational new drug filings. The company is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

