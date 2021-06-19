Reviewing Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) and Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and Ocado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 0.52% 6.65% 0.40% Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chiyoda and Ocado Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Chiyoda has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocado Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ocado Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chiyoda and Ocado Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $3.54 billion N/A $111.72 million N/A N/A Ocado Group $2.99 billion 6.60 -$161.43 million ($0.45) -118.31

Chiyoda has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Summary

Chiyoda beats Ocado Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. It also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resource, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

