Reviewing Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) & Its Rivals

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) is one of 175 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Plus Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Plus Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics Competitors 899 3826 7056 187 2.55

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.62%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.70%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 -$8.24 million -1.48 Plus Therapeutics Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 71.72

Plus Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53% Plus Therapeutics Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics competitors beat Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

