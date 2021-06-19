Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post $894.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $877.10 million and the highest is $913.60 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $822.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $35.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

