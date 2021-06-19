RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $972.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will post sales of $972.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $966.54 million and the highest is $978.10 million. RH posted sales of $709.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH opened at $653.42 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $242.21 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $649.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.