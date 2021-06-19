Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 662.59 ($8.66). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 649.60 ($8.49), with a volume of 4,093,981 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMV. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 508.50 ($6.64).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.