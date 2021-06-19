Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,044 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Rio Tinto Group worth $75,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

