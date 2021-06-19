RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

RIOCF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7882 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

