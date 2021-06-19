Rise (RISE) Price Up 55% This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 55% against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $43,967.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012455 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004558 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00042611 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,908,623 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

