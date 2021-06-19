Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Rite Aid worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $14,460,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 793,118 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $3,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rite Aid by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 231,170 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.