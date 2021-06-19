Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.
RBLX stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
