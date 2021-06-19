Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

RBLX stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

