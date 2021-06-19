Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $271.71 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.02 and a fifty-two week high of $285.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

