Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 107.52 ($1.40) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.11. The company has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a PE ratio of -2.03. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80).

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £983.82 ($1,285.37). Also, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,708 shares of company stock valued at $293,937.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.