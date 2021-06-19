Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,466.40 ($19.16). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,418.20 ($18.53), with a volume of 12,849,309 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,553.33 ($20.29).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,397.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The company has a market capitalization of £110.72 billion and a PE ratio of -9.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

