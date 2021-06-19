Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,885.58 ($24.64).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,362.20 ($17.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,335.20. The company has a market capitalization of £106.35 billion and a PE ratio of -9.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.